Russia, Turkey agree ceasefire plan for all of Syria: report

A file photo of Aleppo. (AP File Photo) A file photo of Aleppo. (AP File Photo)

Turkey and Russia have agreed a ceasefire plan for all of Syria that should come into force at midnight, the state-run Anadolu news agency said Wednesday. The plan aims at expanding a ceasefire in the city of Aleppo to all of the country but excludes “terror” groups, the agency said.

If successful, it will form the basis of upcoming political negotiations between the regime and opposition overseen by Russia and Turkey in the Kazakh capital Astana, it added.