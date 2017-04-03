St Petersburg metro blast live updates: At least 10 killed, 50 injured

Russia blast: At least 10 have been killed with 50 other injured Russia blast: At least 10 have been killed with 50 other injured

A blast hit the metro system of Russia’s St Petersburg on Monday, according to authorities, with news agencies adding that security sources have said that at least ten people have been killed. Some reports had earlier said that explosions were carried out in two separate train carriages. But according to news agency Reuters, Russia’s emergency services said that there was only one blast in St Peterburg’s metro system which happened in a train in between two stations.

The station is a busy hub of the underground network in the centre of Russia’s second largest city. According to Russian news agencies, the Saint Petersburg metro said in a statement that two neighbouring stations on the line – Technological Institute and Sennaya Ploshchad – have been closed and evacuation at the station was underway. President Vladimir Putin, who is holding a meeting near Saint Petersburg in his official Strelna presidential palace, offered “condolences” to those hurt in the blast.

Here are the live updates from the St Petersburg metro blast:

7:45 pm: German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel says he learned of the deadly explosion in St. Petersburg “with deep sorrow.”

7:05 pm: News agency Reuters cites Russia’s emergency services confirming that only one blast took place – in a train in between two stations.

7:00 pm: Russian President Vladimir Putin says considering all possible causes for the blasts in St Petersburg’s metro system, including terrorism.

6:47 pm: Russia’s Interfax news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying one of the blasts was caused by a bomb filled with shrapnel. All metro stations in the city reportedly closed.

6:40 pm: Head of the city governor’s press service Andrey Kibitov has said that at least 50 have been injured in the blast and said that the St Petersburg governor was also present at the site.

