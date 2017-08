Russian President Vladimir Putin (Source: Reuters) Russian President Vladimir Putin (Source: Reuters)

Russia is seriously concerned that Japan may deploy the US Aegis Ashore missile-defence system on its soil to counter North Korea’s missile threats, RIA news agency cited Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday. Ryabkov also said that sanctions should not be imposed on North Korea indefinitely, and that they would yield no result without dialogue, the agency reported

