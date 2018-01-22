Latest News
Russia says US actions in Syria either a provocation or ill-informed

The United States on Sunday urged NATO ally Turkey to "exercise restraint" and limit its military operations in northwestern Syria, where Turkish forces are attacking a US-backed Kurdish militia they aim to sweep from the border.

By: Reuters | Moscow | Updated: January 22, 2018 3:57 pm
Russia, Sergei Lavrov, Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, Russia ISIS, ISIS, World news, Indian Express Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov 
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that US actions in Syria were either a “deliberate provocation” or indicated Washington lacked an understanding of the situation there, RIA news agency quoted Lavrov as saying. The United States on Sunday urged North Atlantic Treaty Organization ally Turkey to “exercise restraint” and limit its military operations in northwestern Syria, where Turkish forces are attacking a US-backed Kurdish militia they aim to sweep from the border.

  1. Nilesh Jain
    Jan 22, 2018 at 4:02 pm
    Yes, what is well informed ? you are very well informed and you are informing people about me for your MONEY.
    (0)(0)
    Reply
