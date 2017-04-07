Russia says Syrian air defences to be beefed up after U.S. strikes

U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. (Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS) U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. (Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS)

The Russian Defence Ministry said on Friday that Syrian air defences would be beefed up after U.S. cruise missiles struck an air base in western Syria, Russian news agencies reported. The ministry was also cited as mocking the effectiveness of the U.S. strikes as “extremely low” saying that 23 missiles had hit their targets but it was unclear where 36 others had landed.

Four Syrian military personnel had been killed in the strikes, two were missing, and six wounded, it said. Six Syrian military jets had also been destroyed. Militants launched an offensive on Syrian government positions immediately after the strikes, the ministry was quoted as saying.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now