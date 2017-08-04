Latest News
  • Russia says reserves right to retaliate over new EU sanctions

Russia says reserves right to retaliate over new EU sanctions

The EU on Friday imposed sanctions on three more Russians, including Deputy Energy Minister Andrei Cherezov, and three Russian companies over the delivery of Siemens turbines to Moscow-annexed Crimea.

By: Reuters | Moscow | Published:August 4, 2017 11:54 pm
Russia EU sanctions, Russia EU sanctions news, EU sanctions on russia, Russia news, India news, national news, latest news The kremlin, (above). “The responsibility for this decision, including possible expenses for Siemens and other German and European companies working in Russia, lies entirely with the EU’s side and the German government,” said the Russian Foreign Minstry. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Moscow reserves the right to take retaliatory measures over new European Union sanctions but also reaffirms its interest in keeping and developing economic cooperation with the bloc, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The EU on Friday imposed sanctions on three more Russians, including Deputy Energy Minister Andrei Cherezov, and three Russian companies over the delivery of Siemens turbines to Moscow-annexed Crimea.

“The responsibility for this decision, including possible expenses for Siemens and other German and European companies working in Russia, lies entirely with the EU’s side and the German government,” the ministry said in a statement.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 04: Latest News