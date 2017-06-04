Russia says North Korea nukes are a ‘direct threat’

In this May 22, 2017, photo distributed by the North Korean government, a solid-fuel “Pukguksong-2” missile lifts off during its launch test at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (AP/PTI) In this May 22, 2017, photo distributed by the North Korean government, a solid-fuel “Pukguksong-2” missile lifts off during its launch test at an undisclosed location in North Korea. (AP/PTI)

North Korea’s nuclear ambitions are threatening to Russia, a Russian official said Sunday. “It is not only (a) ballistic missile defence system it has real function,” said Deputy Defence Minister Alexander Fomin. “That is why it is alarming. And it is direct threat to Russia. We are convinced that it will increase the tensions of the region. That is our principle position.”

Fomin spoke at the Shangri-La Dialogue, an international security conference in Singapore attended by defence ministers and experts from 39 countries, including U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis.

Russia borders North Korea and saw one of Pyongyang’s missiles land close to its waters. But it differs from the US and its allies on how to rein in the North’s rapidly escalating nuclear and ballistic missile program.

Backing fresh sanctions on North Korea, Russia’s deputy UN ambassador Vladimir Safronkov stressed in June that “the choice here has to be made in favor of using diplomatic tools to the maximum extent possible.” Fomin had similar sentiments. “Economical restrictions should be a kind of tool to invoke North Korea to a peaceful process of resolving the dispute and conflict, and not to once again deteriorate the economic solution in North Korea,” he said.

Addressing the South China Sea conflict, Fomin was careful with his words. “All states involved in territorial disagreements in the South China Sea need to adhere the principle of the non-use of force,” he said.

China – a Russian ally – has pitted itself against its smaller neighbours in claiming disputed islands, coral reefs and lagoons in the South China Sea.

