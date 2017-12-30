Kamala Mills Fire
  • Russia reports outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N2 bird flu: OIE

Russia reports outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N2 bird flu: OIE

The disease was detected on December 17 and led to the culling of more than 660,000 birds, the OIE said, citing a report from the Russian ministry of agriculture. It did not specify the type of birds that were infected. 

By: Reuters | Paris | Published: December 30, 2017 5:28 pm
Related News

Russia has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N2 bird flu on a farm in the Kostromskaya Oblast region, the Paris-based World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday. The disease was detected on December 17 and led to the culling of more than 660,000 birds, the OIE said, citing a report from the Russian ministry of agriculture. It did not specify the type of birds that were infected.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 30: Latest News