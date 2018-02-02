Russia ready to receive OSCE observers for presidential election

Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, arrives to attend a meeting with his supporters in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Putin is expected to easily win another six-year term in this year’s presidential election. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Russian President Vladimir Putin, center, arrives to attend a meeting with his supporters in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018. Putin is expected to easily win another six-year term in this year’s presidential election. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)

Russia is ready to receive observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) to monitor the presidential election in March, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said. “The OSCE has established working contacts with the (Russian) Central Election Commission and all issues concerning the monitoring have been coordinated,” Lavrov said on Thursday after talks with his Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano, Xinhua reported.

Angelino Alfano currently chairs the OSCE, the largest regional security organization. A mission of 80 long-term OSCE observers and 420 short-term observers will start monitoring the pre-election environment and preparations for the March presidential election on February 5, according to Russia’s Tass news agency.

Russia expects the election monitoring mission and Parliamentary Assembly of the OSCE to closely cooperate with other observers invited for the election, including representatives of the Commonwealth of Independent States and the Collective Security Treaty Organization, Lavrov said. Russia is also interested in enhancing cooperation with the OSCE in fighting against terrorism, drug trafficking and cybercrime, the minister said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App