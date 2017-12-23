Russia ready to cooperate with US on Afghanistan, says report

By: Reuters | Moscow | Updated: December 23, 2017 6:22 pm
Moscow stands ready to cooperate with the United States on Afghanistan, Russia’s Foreign Ministry official said in an interview with RIA state news agency published on Saturday. Russia maintains contacts with US acting Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells, said Zamir Kabulov, special representative to the Russian president on Afghanistan and the head of Asian region department at the Foreign Ministry.
