Top News
  • Russia ready to cooperate with US on Afghanistan, says report

Russia ready to cooperate with US on Afghanistan, says report

Moscow stands ready to cooperate with the United States on Afghanistan, Russia's Foreign Ministry official said in an interview with RIA state news agency published on Saturday.

By: Reuters | Moscow | Updated: December 23, 2017 6:22 pm
Top News

Moscow stands ready to cooperate with the United States on Afghanistan, Russia’s Foreign Ministry official said in an interview with RIA state news agency published on Saturday. Russia maintains contacts with US acting Assistant Secretary of State Alice Wells, said Zamir Kabulov, special representative to the Russian president on Afghanistan and the head of Asian region department at the Foreign Ministry.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Dec 23: Latest News