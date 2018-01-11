Russia probe: Trump transition group says memo supports its argument over emails

Top News
Trump for America is arguing that tens of thousands of emails should not have been delivered to Robert Mueller's investigators.

By: AP | Washington | Published: January 11, 2018
The transition group for President Donald Trump contends that a memo in the hands of the General Services Administration will support its side in a dispute with the special counsel investigating Russian election meddling.

Trump for America is arguing that tens of thousands of emails should not have been delivered to Robert Mueller’s investigators. The group says the memo shows that a GSA lawyer had agreed that the group owned and controlled the emails.

In a letter obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press, a lawyer for the transition group asks that the memo be turned over to it under the Freedom of Information Act.

The emails relate to 13 senior Trump transition officials, including former national security adviser Michael Flynn, a prominent figure in the probe.

