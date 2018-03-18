Russian presidential elections begin, Vladimir Putin eyes fourth term

Russia presidential elections: Opinion polls predict a support of around 70 per cent of the votes polled for incumbent President Vladimir Putin. (Source: Reuters/File) Russia presidential elections: Opinion polls predict a support of around 70 per cent of the votes polled for incumbent President Vladimir Putin. (Source: Reuters/File)

Russia goes to vote in the presidential election Sunday to elect Vladimir Putin for the fourth term in Kremlin. The polling across the country, which began at 8 am Sunday in Russia’s far east regions of Chukotka and Kamchatka will go on till polls close at the westernmost point, the Kaliningrad region, 22 hours later. Overall turnout is expected to be between 63 and 67 per cent, according to officials.

Opinion polls predict a support of around 70 per cent of the votes polled for incumbent President Putin, which is nearly 10 times the backing of his nearest challenger. Putin is facing seven other candidates, including millionaire communist Pavel Grudinin and former reality TV host Ksenia Sobchak.

More than 1,500 international observers including the domestic observers are monitoring the election process closely to ensure free and fair elections as there was complains of ballot stuffing and fraud in the last presidential election in 2012.

A woman holds a flag that reads “I love Kamchatka, we are the first!” as she prepares to cast her ballots at a polling station in Yelizovo, Russia, on Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Source: AP Photo) A woman holds a flag that reads “I love Kamchatka, we are the first!” as she prepares to cast her ballots at a polling station in Yelizovo, Russia, on Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Source: AP Photo)

Putin who has campaigned under the slogan “a strong president — a strong Russia”, has declined to take part in televised debates and shot no new material for his own campaign advertisements. The President used the election run-up to emphasise Russia’s role as a major world power and unlike the last time, there is no strong opposition movement against the president as he strengthened his domestic support through his actions in Ukraine and Syria.

– With agency inputs

