Russian passenger plane crashes near Moscow, killing 71 people on board

The AN-148 aircarft had gone missing from radars after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport. (Source: Wikimedia Commons) The AN-148 aircarft had gone missing from radars after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

A plane operated by Saratov Airlines crashed in the Moscow region on Sunday, killing all 71 people on board, Russian news agency Interfax said, citing a source in the emergency services. There were 65 passengers and 6 crew members on board the plane.

The AN-148 aircarft bound for Russian city of Orsk had gone missing from radars less than 10 minutes after taking off from Moscow’s Domodedovo airport. “Debris has been found, there are no survivors,” Reuters quoting TASS as saying.

The cause of the crash was not clear immediately. However, the Russian Transport Ministry was taking into consideration various possible reasons, including weather conditions and a pilot error.

