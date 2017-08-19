Islamic State claims responsibility for Russia knife attack that wounded 7

Police officers stand by the body of a man who was killed after an alleged stabbing attack, in the Siberian city of Surgut, Russia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. A knife-wielding man went on a stabbing rampage in a Siberian city on Saturday, wounding seven people before police shot and killed him. (Irina Shvets/Siapress.ru via AP) Police officers stand by the body of a man who was killed after an alleged stabbing attack, in the Siberian city of Surgut, Russia, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. A knife-wielding man went on a stabbing rampage in a Siberian city on Saturday, wounding seven people before police shot and killed him. (Irina Shvets/Siapress.ru via AP)

A man on Saturday stabbed seven people on the street in Russia’s far northern city of Surgut before being shot dead by the police. As per a report in Reuters, the Islamic State has claimed the responsibility for the attack. Russia’s Investigative Committee which probes major crimes in the nation said, armed police was called at the crime scene and the attacker was ‘liquidated’. The Committee said it has established the man’s identity, confirming him to be a local resident born in 1994.

According to the regional police, officers present at the scene fired warning shots before taking down the suspect who was wearing a balaclava. A statement released by the regional government said, two out of the seven injured are in critical condition. The city lies some 2,100 kilometers northeast of Moscow in the oil-rich Khanty-Mansi region.

