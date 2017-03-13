Russia is being demonised, says Kremlin spokesman

US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File) US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File)

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia is being demonised and denied the allegation by the U.S. of any interference with the 2016 election. Peskov, who has been a spokesman and top aide to Vladimir Putin for almost two decades, said, that he was sorry for the many controversies surrounding Russia’s connection to the Trump campaign and its role in effecting the outcome of the US election.

Zakaria began by asking Peskov directly if the Russian government had “any collaboration or serious communication back and forth with Donald Trump’s campaign during the election campaign last year.”

The Russian ambassador, who met with Trump campaign officials, also met with “people working in think tanks advising Hillary or advising people working for Hillary.”

“Well, if you look at some people connected with Hillary Clinton during her campaign, you would probably see that he had lots of meetings of that kind,” CNN quoted Dmitry Peskov as saying.

“There are a lot of specialists in politology, people working in think tanks advising Hillary or advising people working for Hillary.”