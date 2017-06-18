Latest News
Russia criticises US for ‘anti-Cuban’ approach, says it sides with Cuba

Russia has assured Cuba of solid support in the face of Trump's clampdown on US-Cuba ties.

By: Reuters | Moscow | Updated: June 18, 2017 3:00 pm
The ministry also said that the new approach towards Cuba by the U.S. administration resembles a "Cold war rhetoric".

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday that “anti-Cuban” actions recently announced by Washington were regrettable and that Moscow confirmed its solidarity with Havana. The ministry also said that the new approach towards Cuba by the U.S. administration resembles a “Cold war rhetoric”.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday ordered tighter restrictions on Americans travelling to Cuba and a clampdown on U.S. business dealings with the Caribbean island’s military, saying he was cancelling former President Barack Obama’s “terrible and misguided deal” liberalising ties with Havana .

