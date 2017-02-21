Russia compiles psychological dossier on Donald Trump for Vladimir Putin

US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin (Source: AP Photos) US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin (Source: AP Photos)

A dossier on US President Donald Trump’s psychological makeup is being prepared for Russian President Vladimir Putin. Among its preliminary conclusions is that the new American leader is a risk-taker who can be naïve, according to a senior Kremlin adviser, NBC News reported on Monday.

Trump “doesn’t understand fully who is Putin — he is a tough guy,” former Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Fedorov told NBC News. The file is being compiled by retired diplomats and some of Putin’s staff, he added. The attempt to get inside the US president’s mind is aimed at helping Putin plan for his first meeting with America’s new leader, the date for which is yet to be decided.

Very serious preparatory work is going on in the Kremlin, including a paper — seven pages — describing a psychological portrait of Trump, especially based on this last two to three months, and the last weeks,” added Fedorov, who said he has known Trump since 2000.

The dossier was being revised regularly, he said, adding that many in the Kremlin believed that Trump viewed the presidency as a business. Fedorov added: “Trump is not living in a box, he is living in a crowd. He should listen to the people around him especially in the areas where he is weak.”

Putin’s government is growing increasingly concerned about Trump’s battles in Washington, according to Fedorov and former lawmaker Sergei Markov, who remains well-connected at the Kremlin. It is worried the president will not have the political power to improve relations with Russia, as he has indicated he might try to do, and even, perhaps, lift some US sanctions.

US intelligence agencies concluded that Russia conducted a covert hacking operation to undermine the US election process, which evolved into an attempt to help Trump win the White House. They also believe with “a high level of confidence” that Putin became personally involved in the campaign to interfere in the election.