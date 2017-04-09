Russia: Trains collide in Moscow, 50 injured

Emergencies Ministry members work at the site of a collision between a passenger train and a suburban train in Moscow, Russia, April 9, 2017 (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov) Emergencies Ministry members work at the site of a collision between a passenger train and a suburban train in Moscow, Russia, April 9, 2017 (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

At least 50 persons were injured when a commuter train and the Moscow-Brest long-distance train collided in Moscow, Russian Railways said on Sunday. Fifty people applied for medical assistance on Saturday night after the motorman used the emergency brake when a person tried to cross the railway tracks, TASS News reported.

Four railway carriages derailed, suspending the railway traffic. According to Russian Emergencies Ministry’s Moscow Directorate, the service was restored on Sunday.

