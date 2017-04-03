Russia blast: Will probe all angles, including terrorism, says President Vladimir Putin

St Petersburg Russia blast: President Vladimir Putin will visit St Petersburg later today St Petersburg Russia blast: President Vladimir Putin will visit St Petersburg later today

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday offered his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the explosion at the St Petersburg metro station in Russia, saying the government will probe all possible angles including terrorism.

In a statement issued, Russian news agencies quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying that President Putin was informed of the explosion and that he will visit the city Monday.

A blast ripped through the metro station this afternoon leaving at least ten people dead and over 50 injured. While authorities are yet to issue an official statement, unconfirmed reports have said that there are children among the casualties.

All metro stations in St Petersburg are closed and Moscow metro is taking extra security precautions.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd