St Petersburg metro station blast: Here are some pictures from the site

A blast at a metro station in Russia’s second city Saint Petersburg on Monday has killed at least 10 people and injured many others. Fifty people have been injured by the blasts in St Petersburg’s metro system, Andrey Kibitov, the head of the city governor’s press service said on Twitter. A source in Russia’s emergency services told Reuters,”There was one blast in one site in between (stations) as the train arrived at the Technology Institute station from Sennaya (Ploshchad) station.”

Ambulances and fire engines descended on the concrete-and-glass Sennaya Ploshchad metro station near the centre of the former Russian imperial capital. A helicopter hovered overhead as crowds gathered. Russian President Vladimir Putin offered his condolences to the families of those killedand said that the investigators were looking into whether the explosion was a terror attack or if there might have been some other cause.

Here are some pictures from the blast site:

Members of the Emergency services stand outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017. (REUTERS/Igor Russak) Members of the Emergency services stand outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017. (REUTERS/Igor Russak)

In this image taken from video footage, emergency services work outside Sennaya Square metro station in St Petersburg, Russia. (AP/PTI) In this image taken from video footage, emergency services work outside Sennaya Square metro station in St Petersburg, Russia. (AP/PTI)

The unidentified explosive device that left 10 killed and 50 injured went off at 2:20 p.m. on a train that was leaving the Technology Institute station and heading to the Sennaya Square station (REUTERS/Anton Vaganov) The unidentified explosive device that left 10 killed and 50 injured went off at 2:20 p.m. on a train that was leaving the Technology Institute station and heading to the Sennaya Square station (REUTERS/Anton Vaganov)

An injured person being carried by emergency workers for treatment outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg.(REUTERS/Anton Vaganov) An injured person being carried by emergency workers for treatment outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station in St. Petersburg.(REUTERS/Anton Vaganov)

An injured person being taken for emergency services outside St. Petersburg metro station.(REUTERS/Anton Vaganov) An injured person being taken for emergency services outside St. Petersburg metro station.(REUTERS/Anton Vaganov)

Emergency services direct pedestrians outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages at a metro station in St. Petersburg (REUTERS/Anton Vaganov) Emergency services direct pedestrians outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages at a metro station in St. Petersburg (REUTERS/Anton Vaganov)

An injured person is helped by emergency services outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages at metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017. (REUTERS/Anton Vaganov) An injured person is helped by emergency services outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages at metro station in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017. (REUTERS/Anton Vaganov)

An iniured person walks outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017. (REUTERS/Anton Vaganov) An iniured person walks outside Sennaya Ploshchad metro station, following explosions in two train carriages at metro stations in St. Petersburg, Russia April 3, 2017. (REUTERS/Anton Vaganov)

The St. Petersburg subway immediately shut down all of its stations and the national anti-terrorism body said security measures would be tightened all key transport facilities across Russia. (AP Photo/www.vk.com/spb_today via AP) The St. Petersburg subway immediately shut down all of its stations and the national anti-terrorism body said security measures would be tightened all key transport facilities across Russia. (AP Photo/www.vk.com/spb_today via AP)

Blast victims lie near a subway train hit by a explosion at the Tekhnologichesky Institute subway station in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 3, 2017. (AP Photo/DTP&ChP St. Peterburg via AP) Blast victims lie near a subway train hit by a explosion at the Tekhnologichesky Institute subway station in St.Petersburg, Russia, Monday, April 3, 2017. (AP Photo/DTP&ChP St. Peterburg via AP)

