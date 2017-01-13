Russia announces plans to quit G8 permanently: Report

In March 2014, President Vladimir Putin’s announcement to annex Crimea led to Russia’s suspension from the G8 group of nations. (Reuters File Photo) In March 2014, President Vladimir Putin’s announcement to annex Crimea led to Russia’s suspension from the G8 group of nations. (Reuters File Photo)

Russia on Friday announced its intention to permanently walk away from the G8 group of industrialised nations, over two years after it was kicked out over the illegal annexation of Crimea, the Independent reported. According to the report, Russia have said it has no intention of re-joining the influential group of the world’s richest industrial countries, even if it was invited to do so.

In March 2014, Russia was temporarily suspended from the G8 group which consists of UK, US, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and Canada, resulting in the group becoming G7 in its place.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in March 2014, claimed Crimea as a part of Russia, reversing what he described as a historic mistake made by the Soviet Union 60 years ago and brushing aside international condemnation at the risk of isolation. Following Russia’s annexation of Crimea, European Union (EU) imposed sanctions on the Russian officials and lawmakers who were involved in the process.