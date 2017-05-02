RPP quits coalition govt over impeachment motion

Supporters of Bibeksheel Nepali party hold a portrait of the Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki during a protest against her suspension in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, May 1, 2017. (AP File Photo/Niranjan Shrestha) Supporters of Bibeksheel Nepali party hold a portrait of the Supreme Court Chief Justice Sushila Karki during a protest against her suspension in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, May 1, 2017. (AP File Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Nepal’s Rastriya Prajatantra Party on Tuesday quit the Prachanda-led government, a day after withdrawing its support to it over an impeachment motion against the country’s first woman Chief Justice Sushila Karki. After the second round of meeting of the party’s central executive committee, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) Chairman Kamal Thapa said yesterday the party had concluded that the impeachment motion was immature and irresponsible and was moved with an ill intention, prompting his party to pull out of the government in protest.

The party today formally informed Prime Minister Prachanda of its decision to quit the government, said the party’s central member Rajaram Shrestha.

Four cabinet ministers and a minister of state from the party submitted a joint resignation to Prachanda at his office, Shrestha said.

Despite the withdrawal of support by the RPP, the coalition government in not facing a crisis now as it still enjoys a simple majority in the 593-member Parliament.

The RPP is the fourth largest party in the coalition government with 37 lawmakers.

The government in not facing a crisis now, but could be reduced to a minority if another partner Madhesi Jana Adhikar Forum decides to pull its support.

The RPP has said the impeachment motion is likely to leave long-lasting and negative impacts on the election environment, rule of law and overall situation in the country.

The party, however, will support the efforts to hold local level elections and the constitution amendment.

The motion to impeach 64-year-old Karki was registered in Parliament on Sunday by two major ruling parties.

She was suspended on Sunday after the impeachment motion was registered against her by Nepali Congress and CPN (Maoist-Centre), accusing her of “interfering” with the executive and issuing “prejudiced” verdicts.

Home Minister Bimalendra Nidhi, who heads the Nepali Congress, had tendered his resignation on Sunday, expressing his reservation over the decision.

The developments came at a time when the ruling coalition struggled to secure a two-thirds majority to pass the Constitution amendment bill.

Nepal, which has been witnessing political instability for some time now, is scheduled to hold local-level polls on May 14.

Some Madhes-centric parties have opposed the elections until the Constitution is amended to accommodate their views: more representation in parliament and redrawing of provincial boundaries.

The Nepal government has tabled a new Constitution amendment bill in Parliament to address the demands of the agitating Madhesi parties ahead of the local elections.

According to the new bill, the government may form a federal commission to recommend it on the issues relating to the number of provinces and their boundaries.

Madhesis, mostly of Indian-origin, launched a prolonged agitation between September 2015 and February last year against the implementation of the new Constitution which they felt marginalised the Terai community.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now