No wonder it is the Royal Dutch Airlines, the king himself is flying you on KLM

Dutch King Willem-Alexander, left, and OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) Director-General Ahmet Uzumcu. (AP Photo) Dutch King Willem-Alexander, left, and OPCW (Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons) Director-General Ahmet Uzumcu. (AP Photo)

Making the KLM Royal Dutch Airlines a truly royal service, the Dutch King Willem-Alexander revealed that he flew planes as a co-pilot often with the airlines. In an interview with the Dutch publication De Telegraaf on Wednesday, the King said he has finally terminated his “guest pilot” position with KLM after 21 years, flying the fleet of Fokker 70 planes which was preceded by Dutch carrier Martinair. As the Fokkers are now going out of service, the King will now retrain to fly Boeing 737s to continue flying with KLM. A qualified pilot, the King always flew as co-pilot every time he was a guest flyer for the airlines. He has flown as frequently as twice a month.

The King said flying helped him regain his focus as he was able to, quite literally, fly away from all that was happening on the ground. “You have an aircraft, passengers and crew. You have responsibility for them. You can’t take your problems from the ground into the skies. You can completely disengage and concentrate on something else. That, for me, is the most relaxing part of flying,” the king told De Telegraaf.

As a King, he has been flying since 2013 as that is when he took over as King after his mother, Queen Beatrix, abdicated at age 75. Alexander became the Netherlands’ first king in 123 years after three successive queens.

He was rarely recognised as the king during in-flight announcements. As a co-pilot, he also doesn’t have to give his name. “Most people don’t listen anyway,” he told the news outlet. While earlier people were allowed to go in the cockpit and meet the king, after the 9/11 attacks in the US, this was stopped as a measure of security and safety of the king.

“Before September 11, the cockpit door was open,” he said, adding how people regularly came to have a look and thought it was nice or surprising that I was sitting there,” he said. He also said that few people recognised him as he walked through Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, in the airlines uniform and cap.

Prince William of Britain is another Royal who has flown. He was a search-and-rescue helicopter pilot for the British military and has flown for an air ambulance service. Prince Harry too flew Apache attack helicopters in Afghanistan with British Army Air Corps. Even Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei sometimes pilots his own flights within the state.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd