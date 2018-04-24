Royal baby: Kate, wife of UK Prince William, gives birth to a boy; how the day unfolded

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth on Monday to a baby boy, a third child for her and Prince William and a younger brother to Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Some highlights of the day as media and fans began camping out outside the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, in anticipation of Kate Middleton giving birth to her third child.

Kate and Prince William with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (Source: Twitter) Kate and Prince William with Prince George and Princess Charlotte. (Source: Twitter)

Kensington Palace announced in September that Kate was pregnant with her third child. As in her previous pregnancies, the duchess suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum, a severe form of morning sickness.

Officials announced her previous pregnancies before the traditional 12-week mark because she was too unwell to attend public engagements. This time around, it kept her from taking George to his first day of school.

Britain’s Prince William accompanies Prince George as he is met by Helen Haslem – the head of the lower school on arrival for his first day of school at Thomas’s school in Battersea, London. (File/AP) Britain’s Prince William accompanies Prince George as he is met by Helen Haslem – the head of the lower school on arrival for his first day of school at Thomas’s school in Battersea, London. (File/AP)

The 36-year-old duchess nevertheless kept up a busy schedule of royal duties during her pregnancy and carried out her last official engagement on March 22 before going on maternity leave.

Television crews, journalists and royal fans had set up camp outside the hospital for the “royal baby watch” since early April in anticipation of the arrival. (Source: AP) Television crews, journalists and royal fans had set up camp outside the hospital for the “royal baby watch” since early April in anticipation of the arrival. (Source: AP)

John Loughrey, a veteran royal-watcher who camped outside the hospital for two weeks, said the baby would be “very good for our country and of course, Her Majesty the queen.”

“I’m so pleased it’s St. George’s Day,” he said before the birth was announced. “St. George himself would be very pleased if the baby’s born today.”

Royal fans John Loughrey and Terry Hutt holding a toy baby outside the Lindo wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London on Monday, April 23, 2018. (Source: AP) Royal fans John Loughrey and Terry Hutt holding a toy baby outside the Lindo wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London on Monday, April 23, 2018. (Source: AP)

Kensington Palace said on Monday morning that Prince William’s wife, the Duchess of Cambridge has entered a London hospital to give birth to the couple’s third child.

The Duchess of Cambridge traveled by car on Monday morning to the private Lindo Wing of St. Mary’s Hospital in central London. The palace said she was in “the early stages of labor.”

A plane flying overhead trailing a banner with the odds on the gender of the Royal baby above the Lindo wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London on April 23, 2018. (Source: AP) A plane flying overhead trailing a banner with the odds on the gender of the Royal baby above the Lindo wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London on April 23, 2018. (Source: AP)

The couple, who married in 2011, has two other children: Prince George, 4, and two-year-old Princess Charlotte. Both were born at the same hospital, as were William and his younger brother Harry.

Until recently, it was not usual for fathers to attend births. However, Prince Charles was present when sons William and Harry were born, and William was at his wife’s side for the birth of their first two children. He was in attendance again on Monday for the birth of baby number three.

Prince William left the hospital on Monday afternoon and returned half an hour later with his two elder children.

George, who is 4, wore the navy blue shorts and sweater of his school uniform, and ignored the waiting media and well-wishers. Charlotte, who is almost 3, gave the crowd a wave as the family entered the hospital’s private Lindo Wing.

Britain’s Prince William arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte back to the Lindo wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London on Monday, April 23, 2018. (Source: AP) Britain’s Prince William arrives with Prince George and Princess Charlotte back to the Lindo wing at St Mary’s Hospital in London on Monday, April 23, 2018. (Source: AP)

Tony Appleton, a town crier from southeast England, showed up in full regalia to declare the newborn prince’s birth outside the hospital.

Kensington Palace said the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces (3.8 kilograms). (Source: AP) Kensington Palace said the Duchess of Cambridge has given birth to her third child, a boy weighing 8 pounds, 7 ounces (3.8 kilograms). (Source: AP)

News of the newborn prince’s birth was announced by Kensington Palace by email and on Twitter, but it also involved a tradition dating back at least to the 19th century.

A messenger traveled by car from the hospital to Buckingham Palace, carrying a piece of paper signed by doctors detailing the infant’s gender, weight and time of birth. Two uniformed palace staff placed the framed notice on a ceremonial easel in the palace forecourt, where it will stay for about 24 hours.

A notice is placed on an easel announcing the birth of the new Royal baby, in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in London on Monday, April 23, 2018. (Source: AP) A notice is placed on an easel announcing the birth of the new Royal baby, in the forecourt of Buckingham Palace in London on Monday, April 23, 2018. (Source: AP)

The duchess, who gave birth on Monday morning, emerged from St. Mary’s Hospital about seven hours later alongside her husband, holding the baby wrapped in a white blanket. The trio posed for photographers before going back inside.

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and their newborn son outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London. (Source: AP) Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and their newborn son outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London. (Source: AP)

The name of the new prince has not been announced; the palace says it will be revealed “in due course.”

Britain’s Prince William and Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge leaves the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital with their newborn son in London, on April 23, 2018. (Source: AP) Britain’s Prince William and Kate, The Duchess of Cambridge leaves the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s Hospital with their newborn son in London, on April 23, 2018. (Source: AP)

