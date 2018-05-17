Follow Us:
Thursday, May 17, 2018
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel Sponsored

Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
Latest News
  • Rosneft says South China Sea drilling is within Vietnam waters

Rosneft says South China Sea drilling is within Vietnam waters

Rosneft's local unit, Rosneft Vietnam BV, is concerned that its recent drilling in an area of the South China Sea that falls within China's "nine-dash line" could upset Beijing.

By: Reuters | Hanoi | Published: May 17, 2018 2:51:53 pm
rosneft, south china sea, vietnam, indian express Rosneft’s local unit, Rosneft Vietnam BV, is concerned that its recent drilling in an area of the South China Sea that falls within China’s “nine-dash line” could upset Beijing. (Reuters/File)
Top News

Drilling in the South China Sea by Rosneft is within Vietnamese territorial waters, the Russian state oil firm said in a statement on Thursday, two days after its Vietnamese subsidiary began drilling in Vietnamese waters claimed by China. Rosneft’s local unit, Rosneft Vietnam BV, is concerned that its recent drilling in an area of the South China Sea that falls within China’s “nine-dash line” could upset Beijing, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Wednesday. “Offshore license areas of Rosneft on the South China Sea are situated within the territorial waters of Vietnam,” Rosneft said in its statement. “The Company conducts its operations on the shelf of Vietnam in a strict accordance with the license obligations and compliance with the subsoil use legislation of the Republic of Vietnam”.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now