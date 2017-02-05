Romania government will repeal controversial graft decree on Sunday, says PM Grindeanu

Romania’s Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu delivers a speech in Bucharest, Romania February 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov) Romania’s Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu delivers a speech in Bucharest, Romania February 4, 2017. (REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov)

Romania’s government woulld scrap a decree decriminalising some graft offences on Sunday, Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said on Saturday, as some 140,000 demonstrators protested against the law a stone’s throw from his office. “We’ll hold an extraordinary meeting on Sunday to repeal the decree, withdrawn, cancel it … you understand, and find a legal way to make sure it does not take effect,” Grindeanu said in televised speech from the cabinet’s headquarters.

The PM said the government would hold an emergency meeting Sunday to repeal the decree, which has sparked the biggest protests in Romania since the end of communism in 1989. Grindeanu, however, said the proposal would be sent to Parliament for debate, a move that is not likely to appease protesters, who want the proposal to be canceled.

Grindeanu says “I don’t want to divide Romania … Romania in this moment seems broken in two.” The Constitutional Court is expected to rule next week on whether the measure was legal.