Romania justice minister quits after anti-graft protests

Romanian Justice Minister Florin Iordache delivers a speech after resigning in Bucharest, Romania February 9, 2017. (Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea/via REUTERS)

Romanian Justice Minister Florin Iordache resigned today after massive nationwide protests over government efforts to weaken anti-corruption laws. “I have decided to offer my resignation,” said Iordache, a co-architect of a controversial January emergency decree which critics say would have protected corrupt politicians from prosecution. For more than a week, hundreds of thousands of people have demonstrated against the decree, which has been scrapped, but the marches with some protesters vowing to forge on until the government steps down.

Iordache at a press conference defended his record at the justice ministry saying he carried out “all necessary actions to remedy a series of sensitive problems… All my initiatives were legal and constitutional.”

“But despite that, public opinion did not consider it sufficient, and that’s why I have decided to submit my resignation,” the 56-year-old said.

Romania’s defiant Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu meanwhile easily survived a no-confidence vote on Wednesday despite the ongoing protests.