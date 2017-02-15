Romania: 500 US troops arrive in Black Sea port to bolster defense

Latest News
romania, US troops arrive in romania, black sea port, black sea port romania, us troops black sea port, romania news, us troops, us foreign policy, us navy, us news, world news, indian express Five hundred US troops are arriving at a Romanian Black Sea port with tanks and hardware to bolster defense in the East European NATO nation.

Five hundred US troops are arriving at a Romanian Black Sea port with tanks and hardware to bolster defense in the East European NATO nation. The US embassy said the “Fighting Eagles,” 1st Battalion, 8th Infantry Regiment, will be stationed in the Mihail Kogalniceanu air base in eastern Romania on a rotating basis.

US Ambassador Hans G Klemm yesterday said the deployment underscores that “the strong US-Romania strategic partnership exists in both word and deed.” He said the presence “expands our capacity ….in maintaining peace and security in southeastern Europe and the Black Sea region.”

NATO’s ties with Moscow deteriorated after Russia annexed Crimea in 2014 and supported a pro-Russian insurgency. NATO since has increased military exercises in Eastern Europe to reassure allies.

