Rohingya crisis: United Nations human rights official urges Myanmar to rein in security forces

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, condemned coordinated attacks by insurgents on security forces last Friday, but said that the political leadership had a duty to protect all civilians "without discrimination".

By: Reuters | Geneva | Published:August 29, 2017 5:55 pm
More than 8,700 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar into Bangladesh since the attacks, Zeid said in a statement. "This turn of events is deplorable. It was predicted and could have been prevented."
The top United Nations human rights official called on authorities in Myanmar on Tuesday to ensure that the security forces refrain from using disproportionate force against Rohingya Muslims in Rakhine state. Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, condemned coordinated attacks by insurgents on security forces last Friday, but said that the political leadership had a duty to protect all civilians “without discrimination”.

More than 8,700 Rohingya have fled from Myanmar into Bangladesh since the attacks, Zeid said in a statement. “This turn of events is deplorable. It was predicted and could have been prevented.”

