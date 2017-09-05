Rohingya Crisis: UN chief Antonio Guterres warns Myanmar violence could destabilize region

The latest violence in Myanmar’s northwestern Rakhine state began on Aug. 25, when Rohingya insurgents attacked dozens of police posts and an army base. (Photo: Reuters) The latest violence in Myanmar’s northwestern Rakhine state began on Aug. 25, when Rohingya insurgents attacked dozens of police posts and an army base. (Photo: Reuters)

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed to Myanmar authorities on Tuesday to end violence in the country’s Rakhine state, which he warned was “creating a situation that can destabilize the region.” Guterres told reporters he had written to the UN Security Council to express his concern and propose steps to end the violence. When asked about ethnic cleansing, Guterres said: “We are facing a risk, I hope we don’t get there.”

The latest violence in Myanmar’s northwestern Rakhine state began on Aug. 25, when Rohingya insurgents attacked dozens of police posts and an army base. The ensuing clashes and a military counter-offensive have killed at least 400 people and triggered the exodus of villagers to Bangladesh.

