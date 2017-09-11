Rohingya crisis: Myanmar situation ‘textbook example of ethnic cleansing’, says UN

The UN human rights chief on Monday slammed Myanmar’s apparent “systematic attack” on the Rohingya minority in Myanmar, warning that “ethnic cleansing” seemed to be underway.
“Because Myanmar has refused access to human rights investigators the current situation cannot yet be fully assessed, but the situation seems a textbook example of ethnic cleansing,” Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein told the UN Human Rights Council.
- Sep 11, 2017 at 2:40 pmThe UN have no right to make judgement on the Myanmar government. No country will tolerate illegally enter into enter its sovereign territories to terrorise its citizens. India rightful place denied in the UNSC have no right to pass judgement on Myanmar.Reply
- Sep 11, 2017 at 2:35 pmWho is Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein? The news is unclear about him and UN connection.Reply
- Sep 11, 2017 at 2:32 pmDuring Mahabharata war 180 million died. Stalin, Mao killed 20 million each. Pol Pot Cambodia. Hitler 6 Million. What did UN do? Ronghias are not being killed they are pushed out due to their religion of ISLAM. What could UN do now? 110 Muslim countries of OIC just met. How many RONGHIAS they will take under the bogey ISLAM?Reply
- Sep 11, 2017 at 2:24 pmWhy are muslim countries silent?Reply
- Sep 11, 2017 at 2:36 pmBecause they refuse to take their brothers in.Reply
- Sep 11, 2017 at 2:24 pmCH TIYA UN ... Either it doesn't understand the Ground Reality or it is doing it puposefully !!Reply
