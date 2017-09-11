Only in Express
Rohingya crisis: Myanmar situation ‘textbook example of ethnic cleansing’, says UN

"Because Myanmar has refused access to human rights investigators the current situation cannot yet be fully assessed, but the situation seems a textbook example of ethnic cleansing," Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein told the UN Human Rights Council.

By: AFP | Geneva | Published:September 11, 2017 1:57 pm
Rohingya crisis Myanmar, UN, Un on Rohingya crisis, UN Mynamar, Rohingya news, The UN human rights chief warned that “ethnic cleansing” seemed to be underway. (Source: Reuters)
The UN human rights chief on Monday slammed Myanmar’s apparent “systematic attack” on the Rohingya minority in Myanmar, warning that “ethnic cleansing” seemed to be underway.

  1. A
    a ramu
    Sep 11, 2017 at 2:40 pm
    The UN have no right to make judgement on the Myanmar government. No country will tolerate illegally enter into enter its sovereign territories to terrorise its citizens. India rightful place denied in the UNSC have no right to pass judgement on Myanmar.
    Reply
    1. S
      Shyamal Ganguly
      Sep 11, 2017 at 2:35 pm
      Who is Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein? The news is unclear about him and UN connection.
      Reply
      1. S
        Shyamal Ganguly
        Sep 11, 2017 at 2:32 pm
        During Mahabharata war 180 million died. Stalin, Mao killed 20 million each. Pol Pot Cambodia. Hitler 6 Million. What did UN do? Ronghias are not being killed they are pushed out due to their religion of ISLAM. What could UN do now? 110 Muslim countries of OIC just met. How many RONGHIAS they will take under the bogey ISLAM?
        Reply
        1. M
          Mahesh Naik Mahesh Naik
          Sep 11, 2017 at 2:24 pm
          Why are muslim countries silent?
          Reply
          1. S
            Shyamal Ganguly
            Sep 11, 2017 at 2:36 pm
            Because they refuse to take their brothers in.
            Reply
          2. P
            pmd
            Sep 11, 2017 at 2:24 pm
            CH TIYA UN ... Either it doesn't understand the Ground Reality or it is doing it puposefully !!
            Reply
