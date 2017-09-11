Rohingya crisis: Myanmar situation ‘textbook example of ethnic cleansing’, says UN

The UN human rights chief warned that “ethnic cleansing” seemed to be underway. (Source: Reuters) The UN human rights chief warned that “ethnic cleansing” seemed to be underway. (Source: Reuters)

The UN human rights chief on Monday slammed Myanmar’s apparent “systematic attack” on the Rohingya minority in Myanmar, warning that “ethnic cleansing” seemed to be underway.

“Because Myanmar has refused access to human rights investigators the current situation cannot yet be fully assessed, but the situation seems a textbook example of ethnic cleansing,” Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein told the UN Human Rights Council.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App