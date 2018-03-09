Rodrigo Duterte needs psychiatric evaluation, says UN official   

Latest News
"These attacks cannot go unanswered, the UN Human Rights Council must take a position," Zeid said, after Duterte's government sought to get a UN investigator, a former Philippine lawmaker and four former Catholic priests declared as "terrorists".

By: Reuters | Geneva | Published: March 9, 2018 4:05 pm
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte (File)
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s slurs against UN human rights activists suggest he needs to see a psychiatrist, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein told a news conference on Friday.

“He needs to submit himself to some sort of psychiatric examination. This kind of comment is unacceptable, unacceptable,” Zeid said.

  1. blackpower 666
    Mar 9, 2018 at 4:28 pm
    so does Fakendranath
    (0)(0)
    Reply
