Roadside mine kills three police in Afghanistan, says official

An Afghan official says a roadside mine has killed three police officers in western Farah province. Mohammad Naser Mehri, spokesman for the provincial governor, said on Thursday the mine was triggered by a police car, killing Rahat Shah, the Phusht koh district police chief, and two other police officers.

Mheri said the attack happened on Wednesday when the police were on patrol and that the mine was planted by the Taliban. However, no one has claimed responsibility.

Afghanistan has the highest number of mine victims in the world, which along with roadside bombs kill or wound an estimated 140 people every month. Meanwhile, a deminer was killed as he was working to disarm a mine that exploded in eastern Paktya province.

