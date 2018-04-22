Roadside bomb kills five in Afghanistan

Four other people were wounded in Sunday’s blast in Puli Khomri. (Representational Image) Four other people were wounded in Sunday’s blast in Puli Khomri. (Representational Image)

An Afghan official says that at least five people were killed when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb in the northern Baghlan province. Zabihullah Shuja, spokesman for the provincial police chief, says four other people were wounded in Sunday’s blast in Puli Khomri, the capital of the province.

The Taliban routinely target security forces and government officials with roadside bombs, which often end up killing civilians.

