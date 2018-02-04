  • Associate Sponsor
Latest News
  • Roadside bomb in Sinai kills two Egyptian security forces

Roadside bomb in Sinai kills two Egyptian security forces

The blast took place on a road just south of the coastal city of el-Arish. Five other members of the security forces and a civilian were wounded in the attack.

By: AP | Egypt | Published: February 4, 2018 3:50 pm
Delhi student killed, Delhi student found dead, School death, Delhi News, Indian Express Five other members of the security forces and a civilian were wounded in the attack.
Related News

Egyptian security officials say a roadside bomb has targeted a pickup truck carrying members of the security forces in the turbulent north of the Sinai Peninsula, killing two. The officials say the Sunday blast took place on a road just south of the coastal city of el-Arish. Five other members of the security forces and a civilian were wounded in the attack.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which bore the hallmarks of the extremist Islamic State group, now leading a long-running insurgency in Sinai. The insurgency has expanded and become deadlier since the military’s 2013 ouster of Mohammed Morsi, an Islamist president whose one-year rule proved divisive.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Feb 04: Latest News