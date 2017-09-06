Rights group finds ‘assembly line’ of torture in Egypt

In tis August 22, 2015 file photo, a Muslim Brotherhood member gestures from a defendants cage in a courtroom in Torah prison, southern Cairo, Egypt. Human Rights Watch, an international rights group, is alleging systematic torture inside Egyptian police stations and Interior Ministry headquarters where officers act in “almost total impunity.” In a 63-page study released Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2017, HRW said President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s pursuit of stability comes “at any cost.” (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File) In tis August 22, 2015 file photo, a Muslim Brotherhood member gestures from a defendants cage in a courtroom in Torah prison, southern Cairo, Egypt. Human Rights Watch, an international rights group, is alleging systematic torture inside Egyptian police stations and Interior Ministry headquarters where officers act in “almost total impunity.” In a 63-page study released Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2017, HRW said President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi’s pursuit of stability comes “at any cost.” (AP Photo/Amr Nabil, File)

An international rights group says Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has given a “green light” to systematic torture inside detention facilities, allowing officers to act with “almost total impunity.”

In a 63-page report released on Wednesday, Human Rights Watch says el-Sissi, a U.S. ally who was warmly received at the White House earlier this year, is pursuing stability “at any cost,” and has allowed the widespread torture of detainees despite it being outlawed by the Egyptian constitution.

Most of the detainees are alleged supporters of the Muslim Brotherhood group, which rose to power after the 2011 uprising that toppled President Hosni Mubarak but has been the target of a sweeping crackdown since the military overthrew an elected Islamist president in 2013.

The allegations, the group said, amount to crimes against humanity.

