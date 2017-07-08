Restoring American Manufacturing top priority, says Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump US President Donald Trump

Asserting that restoring American manufacturing is his top priority, US President Donald Trump today said that he is tearing down every possible barrier to domestic energy production to unleash the full power of the US economy. “For decades, American jobs have been ripped out of our communities, industries and towns have been stripped bare, and the entire communities have been uprooted and left. Foreign nations got rich at America’s expense – and many special interests profited from this great global theft of American wealth,” Trump said.

In his weekly radio and web address to the nation, he said that as President, one of his highest priorities is to restore American Manufacturing. Since taking the oath of office, Trump said his Administration has adopted a new philosophy: AMERICA FIRST. “Believe me, it’s about time. The era of economic surrender is over – and a new national pride is sweeping across our land. You see it, I see it, we all see it,” he said.

“Industry confidence has soared to the highest level ever recorded. One of my first acts was ordering all federal agencies to enforce two simple rules: Buy American, and Hire American. We want to build with American Workers, and with American Iron, Aluminium and Steel,” said the US President. Trump said he is tearing down every possible barrier to domestic energy production to unleash the full power of economy.

“The American people will finally be allowed to tap into the vast energy wealth sitting right beneath our feet or right below our shores,” he said. “We have also sent a clear message to the world that we will not allow other nations to take advantage of us any longer. That’s why I withdrew from the one-sided Paris Climate Accord – and believe me, it was one-sided. Not a good deal for our country,” he said. He said that every other nation on earth protects its own interests and America is finally going to do the same.

“The job-killing Trans Pacific Partnership, and that’s why we are pursuing a total renegotiation of NAFTA and if we don’t get it, we will terminate – that is end NAFTA forever,” he said. “As we continue to fight for American workers and industry, it won’t be long before we see the Made in America label proudly displayed on thousands of new products all across this great land and exported all around the world,” Trump said in his weekly address.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App