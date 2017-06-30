Restaurant fire fills terminal at Kennedy Airport with smoke, delay flights

John F. Kennedy airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York. (Source: File/REUTERS) John F. Kennedy airport in the Queens borough of New York City, New York. (Source: File/REUTERS)

Officials say a grease fire at a restaurant at Kennedy Airport filled a terminal with smoke causing flight delays due to the closure of a nearby security checkpoint on Thursday. The fire was reported at the Panda Express Restaurant in Terminal 4 at about 3:30 pm. The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey says the fire has been extinguished, but smoky conditions remain. A security checkpoint and a departure level were closed temporarily.

The disruption and passenger backlog caused flight delays of up to an hour Thursday night. No injuries have been reported.

