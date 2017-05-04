Reports of emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace, rumours swirl about health of Prince Philip

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are met by Prince William as they arrive to open the new base of East Anglian Air Ambulance at Cambridge Airport, Cambridge, England, Wednesday July 13, 2016. (Chris Radburn/PA via AP) Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are met by Prince William as they arrive to open the new base of East Anglian Air Ambulance at Cambridge Airport, Cambridge, England, Wednesday July 13, 2016. (Chris Radburn/PA via AP)

A number of British news websites are reporting that an emergency meeting has been called at the Buckingham Palace where all the household staff to the Queen across the country have been summoned. The meeting will reportedly be addressed by the Lord Chamberlain, the senior-most officer working at the Palace, and private secretary Sir Christopher Geidt, who has served the Queen for many years.

Reports of the meeting have raised wild speculations about the health of Queen Elizabeth II (91), the longest-serving Queen of the Commonwealth, and her consort, Prince Philip (95), the Duke of Edinburgh. However, NZ Herald, a New Zealand news site, quoted an unnamed Palace press official saying it could be safely assumed that both the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are not dead. News of an abdication is also making the rounds on social media although the Queen has stated firmly that she would serve the country as long as she lives.

Both the Queen and Prince Philip have been seen in the public recently, with the former having held a meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday regarding the dissolution of Parliament ahead of the country’s general election. Prince Philip was also seen recently inaugurating a new stand at the Lord’s cricket ground in London.

Any official announcement, if required, as an outcome of the meeting would only be made at 8 am London time (12:30 pm IST) and the BBC would be the first news organisation tasked with carrying the news.

