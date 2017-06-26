Recreational boat with 150 aboard sinks near Colombian city

(Source: Google maps) (Source: Google maps)

Authorities in Colombia say a rescue operation is underway after a recreational boat with about 150 people on board sank near Medellin. The air force said on Twitter that it was sending a helicopter to the Guatape reservoir while Medellin’s mayor said firefighters and scuba divers were heading to the town. Videos circulating on social media show a multi-story ferry sinking as a number of other recreational vehicles rushed to the distressed boat.

Authorities did not immediately say how many people had been rescued or were missing.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App