Recovery of missing plane with 6 aboard to start

Recovery efforts are expected to begin today for a small plane carrying six people that disappeared over Lake Erie near Cleveland’s shores. Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson expressed condolences to those who lost loved ones, as the city took over from the US Coast Guard on yesterday after an extensive search effort ended in disappointment and became a recovery operation.

A dive team was called in to begin the preparations, but by afternoon, officials said weather and water conditions would not allow for the operation to get started until the next morning. John T Fleming, chief executive of a Columbus-based beverage distribution company, was piloting the plane. His wife, Suzanne, their two teenage sons, Andrew and John who goes by “Jack” and two neighbours whose names have not yet been released were aboard.

Fleming’s father, John W Fleming, told The Columbus Dispatch the family and friends were attending a Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game. “We’re just in shock,” he told the newspaper.

The Coast Guard suspended its search Friday for the plane that vanished shortly after takeoff Thursday night from the city’s lakeshore airport. Tracking service FlightAware logged only three location pings for the plane after takeoff from Burke Lakefront Airport, and the last one indicated rapid altitude loss.

Authorities have said there were no distress signals from the pilot. They expected three vessels, all equipped with sonar technology, to be on the water on Sunday.

Airport Commissioner Khalid Bahhur said such accidents are a rare occurrence for the airport. A twin-engine Beechcraft Baron with one person aboard crashed into Lake Erie after taking off from Burke in 2008.

Szabo recalled search efforts to recover the body of the pilot took five or six days. He said the safety of the divers and others involved in the recovery will be weighed as the effort proceeds.”We’re going to do everything possible,” Bahhur said.

“Like I said, the boat’s in the water right now and the dive team is preparing themselves to go out. It’s going to be on a day-to-day basis.”The aircraft took off westward from Burke on Thursday, then turned north across the lake, according to the tracking service flightradar24.com. The departure procedure at Burke could take an aircraft over the lake before turning south toward a destination, said Captain Michael Mullen, chief of response for the Coast Guard 9th District.

The plane, which had made the roughly half-hour trip from Columbus earlier in the day, was registered to a limited liability company under the same Columbus address as Superior Beverage Group, the company where Fleming was president and CEO.