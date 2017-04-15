Recent strikes message to state sponsors of rogue regimes: White House official

The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. AP/PTI The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week’s gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. AP/PTI

A foreign policy adviser to US President Donald Trump said the real intention behind the recent strikes in Syria and Afghanistan was to send a message to state sponsors of rogue regimes around the world. “The actions we took are not simply about an airfield in Syria, nor are they about the cave complex in Afghanistan. Other nations, and you know which nations they are, understand and have drawn the ramifications of those actions,” Sebastian Gorka, White House Deputy Assistant, was quoted as saying by the CBS news.

He said real intention behind the recent strikes in Syria and Afghanistan was to send a message to state sponsors of rogue regimes around the world. “This is a much, much larger decision. It has to do with geo-strategy and geopolitics. And, remember, that both Syria and North Korea are not independent states. They are satrapies. They are client states of far more powerful nations,” he said.

“Those nations, thanks to the President, are have to re-visit their geo-strategic calculations and ask themselves certain questions about who they sponsor and how much they sponsor them. That’s why the President is the master of deal,” Gorka said. He, however, did not name the countries that Trump targeted through these strikes. Gorka said that Trump has always opted for projecting America’s strength. Nothing has changed between the man who was Donald Trump on the campaign stump speeches to the man who became the “most powerful” individual in the world, who is the Commander-in-Chief, he said.

He (Trump) is not an “interventionist” and it is very important to compare the launch of 59 unmanned cruised missiles against an airfield or the dropping of one 21,000 pound bomb to what the Bush administration did in 2003 with regards to Iraq or compare it to the first Gulf War in 1991, Gorka said. “We have not, neither of those operations, did we put any of our soldiers in harm’s way or did we put boots on the ground. This is about sending a message. This is about backing up diplomacy through strength,” he said.

