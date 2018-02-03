Rebel stronghold in northwestern Syria heavily bombed

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported more than 35 airstrikes on Saraqeb since late yesterday, adding that many of its residents are fleeing. (AP Photo/Representational/File) The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported more than 35 airstrikes on Saraqeb since late yesterday, adding that many of its residents are fleeing. (AP Photo/Representational/File)

A Syrian monitoring group and the media arm of al-Qaida-linked militants are reporting intense airstrikes on a rebel-held stronghold in Syria’s northwest. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported more than 35 airstrikes on Saraqeb since late yesterday, adding that many of its residents are fleeing.

The Ibaa News Agency of the al-Qaida-linked Levant Liberation Committee, said Russian and Syrian warplanes and helicopter gunships have been pounding Saraqeb and Tel Mardeekh village in Idlib province since the early hours of today.

Syrian government forces and their allies pushed into Idlib, an opposition stronghold, inching closer to a key highway that connects Syria’s two largest cities, Damascus and Aleppo. The UN says more than 270,000 have been displaced in Idlib because of the government onslaught since December 15.

