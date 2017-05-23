Realignments in Asia pose new challenges for Pakistan: envoy

Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry. ( REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood) Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhry. ( REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood)

The “realignments” in Asia pose new challenges for Pakistan, the country’s envoy to the US said, in a apparent reference to the increasing influence of India in South Asia.

“We need to focus on our goal and deal with these challenges,” Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Aizaz Ahmed

Chaudhry said while addressing a large gathering of Pakistani-Americans at a community event in Houston on Sunday.

Realignments in Asia are posing new challenges to Pakistan, Chaudhry said, adding that Pakistan has dealt with such challenges in the past and will overcome the existing ones, too.

Chaudhry was apparently referring to India’s growing influence in South Asia, where it is seen as the new partner

of the US, Dawn newspaper reported.

However, American experts on South Asian affairs say that the Trump administration’s desire to reach trade equilibrium with China could also create new opportunities for Pakistan to maintain good relations with both the countries, the report added.

Chaudhry reminded the US policymakers that in the past, Pakistan did act as a bridge between the US and China and was willing to play that role again.

“US’ perceptions about Pakistan lag behind the reality, which is changing every month,” said Chaudhry while explaining how in the last three years terrorists had been defeated and forced to flee across the border or hide in some urban centres.

