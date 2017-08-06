Rare monkey a trouble-maker in southwest China

Latest News
By: PTI | Beijing | Published:August 6, 2017 7:58 pm
Rare monkey, SouthWest Yunnan Province Rare Monkey, Rare Monkey Yunnan Province, Yunnan Province, World News, Latest World News, Indian Express, Indian Express News A rare wild monkey in China has become a trouble-maker by attacking a villager, pigs and stealing fruit in southwest Yunnan Province (Google Map)
A rare wild monkey in China has become a trouble-maker by attacking a villager, pigs and stealing fruit in southwest Yunnan Province. Dai Yongcui, a resident of Galabo Village in Gongshan Dulong and Nu Autonomous County, was attacked by an Assam macaque, a Class I protected wild animal in China, on her way home on Thursday. The monkey bit her thighs and ears.

“I did not see clearly what it was, and I thought I was bitten by a dog,” Dai said. She later had stitches and rabies vaccination. On Friday, another villager said he saw the monkey stealing pig fodder and peaches. It also bit five pigs a villager raised.

Police used a tranquiliser to catch the monkey when it came back to the village for food yesterday. The wild animal has been sent to a nature reserve for treatment and observation. It is in stable condition, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

