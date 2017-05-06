Rare dolphin rescued in south China

The dolphin is currently in a pool designated for dolphin rescue at the reserve and will soon be released (Picture used for representational purposes) The dolphin is currently in a pool designated for dolphin rescue at the reserve and will soon be released (Picture used for representational purposes)

A rare rough-toothed dolphin, which beached itself in south China’s Guangdong Province, has been rescued and will soon be released back into the sea, a nature reserve said on Saturday. Police received reports on the dolphin being stranded on the coast of Heisha Bay in the city of Jiangmen Wednesday, and called the Pearl River Estuary Chinese White Dolphin National Nature Reserve for help, said Chen Xi of the reserve.

Chen, who helped in the rescue, said the 2.2-metre dolphin was an adult male and was suffering from breathing trouble, low temperature, muscle injuries and malnutrition when it was found. Rescuers then helped the mammal with its breathing, gave an injection of antibiotics, and fed it stomach medicine and food before it gained strength, Chen said.

The dolphin is currently in a pool designated for dolphin rescue at the reserve and will soon be released, said Chen. Although the rough-toothed dolphin, listed as the country’s second class protection animals, can be found in deep tropical, subtropical and temperate waters around the world, it is a rare visitor to Guangdong waters, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. In 2014, a stranded rough-toothed dolphin died in Guangdong despite rescue efforts.

