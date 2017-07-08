Rape suspect comments on his own ‘wanted’ Facebook post in US

Investigators said that Derek Helms was involved in a “complex case” of alleged domestic violence. (Facebook) Investigators said that Derek Helms was involved in a “complex case” of alleged domestic violence. (Facebook)

In a moment of surprise, Derek Helms’, a 28-year-old rape suspect commented in his defense on a wanted post put up by the North Caroline Sheriff’s Office on Facebook that included his description and mugshot, reported the fox news.

The post was published on Tuesday in hope to get more inputs on the suspect who is wanted for rape and kidnapping case. After a colleague commented that he was a “great guy,” Helms responded to thank the man.

“Thanks bud, really appreciate it, enjoyed working with you all guys as well. truth coming out before long vindictive and spitefulness and some crooked cops (sic),” Helms wrote as quoted by Fox News.

People were in total disbelief over the reply by the suspect. “Did that just happen?”, a person wrote in shock.

The North Caroline sheriff’s office immediately replied to the comment saying that he needs to present himself at the office. The Sheriff’s Office replied: “you need to turn yourself in.”

Helms, of Stanly County in North Carolina, has accused law enforcement agencies of corruption in two counties. Investigators said that Helms was involved in a “complex case” of alleged domestic violence.

