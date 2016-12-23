Raghubar Das govt created more problems than solving these in Jharkhand: Congress leader Subodh Sahay

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay. (File) Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay. (File)

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Subodh Kant Sahay Friday said the Raghubar Das-led government has created more problems in the state rather than solving any during its two-year tenure.

“The state government has failed to deliver on all fronts. We shall appreciate if the Das-headed government could highlight a single achievement during its two-year regime,” the former Union Minister of State for Home told a press conference here.

Describing the Chief Minister as “arrogant and Copycat of Prime Minister Narendra Modi”, Sahay said the Das government failed to tackle the deteriorating law and order and the situation was worse in the state capital, where loot and murder became a common feature.

Three murders including the brutal rape and murder of an engineering student had taken place on a day in the Hinoo locality of Ranchi, from where the Chief Minister passed through everyday, but the government failed to arrest the culprits, who are roaming around, he claimed.

Asked to comment on Jharkhand government’s efforts to woo investors, Sahay said had the government been serious about industrial growth in Jharkhand, it should have revived those sick or closed industries in the state rather than touring abroad.

Sahay dubbed as “misuse of public money” the ongoing tour by state officials to Singapore to lure investors to participate in Global Investors Summit to be hosted by the state government in February 2017.

He claimed that the chief minister and his team could not even lure a bicycle puncture repairer to invest in the state during his Singapore visit.

“Everybody knows that the world including European and Asian nations celebrate Christmas for a fortnight and no one will be interested to talk business during this period,” he said questioning the objective behind Chief Minister’s visit now.

Das was following the footsteps of Modi and repeating the same things in the state which the Prime Minister had been attempting at the Centre, he alleged.