‘Radd-ul-Fasaad’ military operation: 30 terrorists including 11 Afghan nationals held in Pakistan

Thirty terrorists including 11 Afghan nationals and members of the banned Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan have been arrested in Punjab province, police said today. The anti-terror raids of Rangers and police are part of nationwide military operation ‘Radd-ul-Fasaad’ – which translates roughly to ‘elimination of discord’ – launched last month in the province against militants. The security forces conducted intelligence-based raids in various cities such as Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sialkot besides Islamabad in the last two days, army said in a statement.

“The security personnel have taken 26 suspected terrorists including 11 Afghans into custody and seized weapons, ammunition, improvised explosive devices and suicide jacket preparation material. The suspects were shifted to undisclosed locations for interrogation,” it said.

In a separate raid, the Counter-Terrorism Department arrested four members of the Tahreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Rawalpindi. The suspects were planning to carry out terror activities against law enforcement personnel in Rawalpindi. Police have also recovered one kg of explosive material, four detonators and one hand grenade from their possession. Operation Radd-ul-Fassad was launched last month after a series of militant attacks in the country killed more than 125 people.

