Racism and Xenophobia have no place in America: Indian-American Congressman

Indian American Congressman Ami Bera has strongly condemned the killing of an Indian engineer in Kansas, saying that racism and xenophobia have no place in the United States. “Racism and xenophobia have no place in America, and I have full confidence that the investigating agencies will determine whether this crime was motivated by prejudice,” Bera said in a statement. According to reports, the shooter who has been arrested, yelled “get out of my country” before opening fire on 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla and his Indian colleague Alok Madasani on Wednesday night.

Srinivas was killed while his friend was injured. A third person, an American man identified as Ian Grillot, 24, who tried to intervene also received injuries in the firing in Austins Bar and Grill in Olathe in Kansas City in the US state of Missouri. “As details emerge about the nature of this crime, it is disturbing for all Americans that a potential hate crime could happen here,” the three-term Indian American Congressman said. “As a nation of immigrants, it is not who we are to attack someone based on where they come from or what they look like.

“This senseless attack on these young men is a tragedy and my thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” said the three-term Democratic Congressman from California, who is also Co-Chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans.